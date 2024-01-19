Josh Hazlewood's career-best haul of 9-79 in red-ball cricket guided Australia to a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test against West Indies on Friday at the Adelaide Oval. Australia's clinical performance saw Hazlewood scalping nine and Head scoring a rollicking ton in a Test that lasted just more than two days. Hazlewood with a bit of movement from the pitch blew away West Indies' batting line-up while Head's aggressive strokes kept the opposition bowling line-up at bay. Steve Smith Shows Sportsman Spirit As He Ties Shamar Joseph's Shoelaces While Fielding During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

The Caribbean side resumed the day with a score of 73/6 trailing by 22 runs. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the first six overs combined to bag three wickets, putting the visitors under pressure. Shamar Joseph came at the end and showed his skills with the bat by finding the boundary line thrice with composure. He looked poised to play a couple of more shots, but Nathan Lyon's spin got the better of the 24-year-old.

West Indies managed to put up 120 on the board leaving the hosts a paltry target of 26. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja stepped on the crease, looking to quickly put West Indies out of their misery. Joseph who impressed in the first innings by dismissing Smith on the first ball of his Test debut was denied the opportunity to bowl with the new ball.

His time to bowl came in the fifth over when Australia needed 14 to walk away with victory. In the 7th over, the awkward bounce took Khawaja by surprise and the ball struck him on his helmet as he tried to move out of the line. He ended up retiring hurt with a score of 9, Marnus Labuschagne came in scored the winning runs and sent Australia one up in the series. Both teams will meet at Gabba on January 25.

Earlier in the Test, Australia reaped rewards from their decision to put West Indies to bat as they restricted the visitors to 188. In reply, the Caribean side put Australia in a tough spot as they claimed five wickets while the hosts managed to put 129 runs on the board. Cummins and Hazlewood scalped four each to put Australia in control.

But Travis Head once again proved to be a game-changer for the hosts. His aggressive intent prevented the West Indies from fathoming their way out and making an unexpected return. The visitors put Australia in a tough spot as they claimed five wickets while the hosts managed to put 129 runs on the board. Head on a tricky surface went all guns blazing and scored 119 off 134 deliveries which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums. Shamar Joseph Becomes 23rd Men's Player To Claim Wicket On Opening Delivery in Tests, Accounts for Steve Smith During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

His knock propelled Australia to a score of 283 allowing them to gain a healthy lead of 95 runs. West Indies did walk back with some positives as debutant Shamar Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul. Along with him, Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves bagged two each.

Brief Score: West Indies 188 & 120 (Kirk McKenzie 26, Justin Greaves 24; Josh Hazlewood 5-35) vs Australia 283 & 26/0 (Steve Smith 11*, Usman Khawaja (retired hurt) 9).

