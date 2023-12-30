Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Australia eked out a three-run win over India in the second women's ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, the tourists rallied to post 258/8 on the back of opener Phoebe Litchfield's 63 and Ellyse Perry's 50 despite Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In reply, Richa Ghosh scored a valiant 96 but the Australians tightened the screws to limit India to 255/8.

Annabel Sutherland (3/47) snared three wickets including that of Richa.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Neeraj Chopra’s World Athletics Gold to Virat Kohli’s Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century, Five Highlights of Indian Sports This Year.

Earlier, despite Deepti's spectacular performance which saw her register figures of 5/38, India were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as seven catches.

Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Sneh Rana picked a wicket each.

Alana King played a vital 28-run knock towards the end for Australia.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 258/8 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 63, Ellyse Perry 50; Deepti Sharma 5/38) beat India 255 for 8 in 50 overs ( Richa Ghosh 96, Jemimah Rodrigues 44; Annabel Sutherland 3/47 )

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)