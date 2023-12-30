Defending champions Manchester City face Sheffield United at home as they look to get their title credentials back on track. Pep Guardiola’s men are currently fourth with 37 points from 18 games, five shy of league leaders Liverpool. They head into the game on the back of a hard fought 1-3 victory over Everton, a game where they claimed all three points courtesy their relentless attacking against a very good defence. They have won a title already in the form of Club World Cup and given their track record, their title charge does start around the new year period. Opponents Sheffield United are rock bottom and it will take a miracle for them to avoid the drop this campaign. Manchester City versus Sheffield United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Picks One Quality He Likes About Diogo Jota.

Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are ruled out for Manchester City while John Stones joins them after injuring his ankle against Everton. Julian Alvarez will lead the attack with Phil Foden behind him as a playmaker. Mateo Kovacic and Rodri at the base of the midfield will orchestrate play.

John Egan, Tom Davies, and Chris Basham are ruled out for Sheffield United owing to injuries. Oliver McBurnie and Rhian Brewster form the strike partnership in a 4-4-2 formation. Jack Norwood and Vinicius Souza are the box -to -box midfielders and their role will be critical in wrestling the control of the game away from Manchester City. James McAtee is not available for selection as he is ineligible to play against his parent club.

When is Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 30. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With Laughing Emojis After Not Being Included in IFFHS Top 10 Players of 2023 List.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Sheffield United Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sheffield United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect Manchester City to score a few goals on the way to a routine win.

