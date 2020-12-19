Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) Australia beat India by eight wickets inside three days in the first first day/night Test to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Australia overhauled the target of 90 runs during the second session on the third day, reaching to 93 for 2 in 21 overs in their second innings.

Earlier, India had folded their second innings in their lowest ever Test total of 36/9 in the morning session.

Brief Scores:

India: 244 all out & 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 9; Pat Cummins 4/21; Josh Hazlewood 5/8).

Australia: 191 all out & 93 for 2 in 21 overs (Matthew Wade 33, Joe Burns not out 51; R Ashwin 1/16).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)