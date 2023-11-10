Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori issued an update on the fitness of star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who suffered from cramps ahead of their final group-stage match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Maxwell suffered from cramps during his attempt to single-handedly clinch victory for the Baggy Greens with his odds-defying knock of 201*. Vettori provided an update on the experienced all-rounder stating that Maxwell has been in recovery mode for the last few days.

"He's definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. I think we all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat. So, I think today's a big day, see how he pulls up. But obviously, we've had a couple of days off so there's been no training. He's not here today but we'll just see how he sort of feels as the day continues on but it's obviously been pretty hectic for him the last few days," Vettori said in the pre-match press conference.

"I think it'll be how he feels - I don't think it'll be a fitness test scenario. We understand that obviously now that the semi-final is pretty definitive in Kolkata on the 16th, that it will be a build towards that. I think he does have a track record of being able to bounce back pretty quickly, even with some time away from the game. So, I think, like I said, it will depend on how the day goes and then make a decision. Being a day game as well, probably means tonight they'll make the call," Vettori added.

Maxwell's efforts guided Australia to a semi-final spot when the Baggy Greens were stuck at one point for a score of 91/7 in a run-chase of 292, Maxwell and skipper Pat Cummins stitched up a record-breaking partnership and snatching the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Maxwell was almost forced to retire due to multiple cramps and lingering back spasms, but he defied his physical discomfort to produce a sensational innings.

But one aspect of Maxwell's game that hasn't been much talked about is his contribution with the ball. He has picked up four wickets providing Australia with crucial breakthroughs. Vettori talked about the progress Maxwell has made in the past few years and said, "I think you have to give Glenn [Maxwell] most of that credit. I think he's a very willing bowler and I think sometimes that can be the hardest part of being an all-rounder, that even though you do have the skills, the desires, not always there. And Max, he loves bowling. And he loves the strategy that goes into it, probably like with his batting."

"So, I think you see a bowler that's evolved over the last few years. And I think he's been able to, in particular, start to bowl over the wicket to right-handers, which sort of went out of fashion for a period of time, and I think it's his ability to almost get near topspin, challenge the stumps the whole time from round and over the wicket," Vettori added. (ANI)

