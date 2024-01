Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the series-deciding third and final women's T20 here on Tuesday.

Both India and Australia named unchanged eleven for the match.

Also Read | SA20 2024: Pretoria Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of South African T20 League.

Playing XI: India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain, wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer To Play For Mumbai In Upcoming Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match Against Andhra Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)