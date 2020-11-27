Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) Electing to bat, Australia posted an imposing 374/6 in the first ODI against India here on Friday.

Both skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the home side.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 374/6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59).

