A lot was expected from Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 in Sydney, but the star pacer didn’t look in best of forms. He didn’t just fail to take wickets but also leaked runs whenever he came to bowl. With the Sydney pitch known to favour the fast bowlers, fans indeed weren’t amused by the pacer’s dismal show and trolled him with memes and jokes on Twitter. Although other Indian bowlers also went for runs, Bumrah’s average performance especially surprised the fans as the same bowler was breathing fire in the recently concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Taking 27 wickets in 15 games, the 26-year-old played a crucial role in guiding Mumbai Indians to their fifth title. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Score Updates.

Fans expected him to continue his stellar run in national runs, but that wasn’t the case. While Mohammed Shami was keeping things quiet with the new ball, Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed Bumrah for runs in the powerplay. The second-ranked ODI bowler although dismissed Finch but not before the Aussie skipper brought up a stellar hundred. Meanwhile, have a look at how fans reacted to Bumrah’s performance. Aaron Finch Scores 17th ODI Century During India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020.

Is It?

Bumrah when Asked to Take wickets for 1) MI 2) India pic.twitter.com/COanlTZ8c9 — Arya (@kingkohli__fan) November 27, 2020

Will MI Jersey Work?

Dear Jasprit Bumrah.. just think that you are wearing Mumbai Indians jersey and bowl properly #AUSvIND — Groot (@KhabariLala) November 27, 2020

Tough Year For Bumrah!!

One of the hardest year for Jasprit Bumrah in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/ubuh7ONFsI — Ravi Pandey (@beardedcurious) November 27, 2020

Meme Fest!!

Bumrah bowling for MI Vs Bumrah bowling for India#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U8Xp9pn6RO — Anshuman mishra (@Anshuman84m2) November 27, 2020

Another One!!

Right arm fast bowler Bumrah bowling at 115 -120 Kmph maximum in today's match. Lord Ravindra Jadeja after watching his ball speed: pic.twitter.com/FotOfiyiTZ — Prateek Rai🇮🇳 (@prateek_rai_) November 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision has so far looked impeccable as David Warner and Finch aggregated 156 runs for the first wicket. The former fell prey to Mohammed Shami at 69, but Finch brought up his 17th ODI ton. The home side are cursing towards a mammoth total, and the Indian batsmen will have a job in hand.

