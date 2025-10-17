Perth [Australia], October 17 (ANI): The much-anticipated Men's ODI Series between Australia and India was officially launched on Friday at Perth Stadium, with players from both sides coming together to celebrate one of cricket's most iconic rivalries.

Australian stars Mitchell Starc and Travis Head were joined by rising Indian talents Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel for a special photo opportunity in front of a striking poster showcasing memorable moments from the past Australia vs India white-ball encounters, according to a press release from Cricket Australia.

The image, set against the backdrop of Perth Stadium, symbolised a shared mission to honour the legacy of the rivalry while creating new memories in the matches ahead.

Before the photo moment, Travis Head and Axar Patel fronted the media, reflecting on the excitement surrounding the series.

"We're expecting some really good cricket over the next few days. Both teams have had strong training sessions, and the conditions here at Perth Stadium are excellent. It's a great venue to start the series and both squads are full of quality," Head said.

Axar Patel echoed the sentiment. "Australia and India always bring out the best in each other. The atmosphere here is fantastic, and we're looking forward to a competitive series."

The launch event set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling three-match ODI series, beginning with an expected sold-out opener at Perth Stadium on Saturday. With over 175,000 tickets already sold across the Australia v India white-ball series, fan enthusiasm is at an all-time high. (ANI)

