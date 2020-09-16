Manchester, Sep 16 (AP) Steve Smith was again missing for Australia for the deciding match of its one-day international series against England, which won the toss and chose to bat first at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Smith has not fully recovered after being hit on the head from a throwdown in the nets before the first match of the series.

Also Read | England vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020, Toss Report & Playing XI Update: ENG Win Toss and Elect to Bat First; Steve Smith Not Picked, Mark Wood Replaces Sam Curran.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had a hit in the nets on Tuesday but "just did not pull up well."

"He was a bit groggy," Finch said.

Also Read | ENG 8/2 in 2 Overs | England vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Score: Mitchell Starc Two-Wicket Over Gives Visitors Dream Start.

Australia selected an unchanged team, while paceman Mark Wood came in for Sam Curran in England's only change.

The series is tied at 1-1.

It is Australia's final match of its white-ball tour, with the team having already lost the Twenty20 series 2-1.

England is looking to finish its international summer — during which all of its games have been played without fans — unbeaten in all formats against the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)