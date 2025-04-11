Mumbai, April 11: Former Australian captain Meg Lanning, a seven-time World Cup winner, returned to the national fold in the capacity of an assistant coach and mentor for a squad of 26 on the road to the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2027, the ICC website reported. Lanning is part of the coaching staff of a side bearing her name in a Lanning v Perry series, though she will work with all players involved in the camp at Brisbane's National Cricket Campus, as per the ICC. Ashleigh Gardner Gets Married to Long-Time Partner Monica, Australian All-Rounder Shares Heartwarming Picture.

The group will come together in late April for three T20 matches as Australia begins preparations for the 2027 tournament. Over the course of the week, players will participate in sessions designed to build connections and focus game development. Australia finished as semi-finalists in both the 2023 and 2025 editions of the tournament.

Selection for the series was finalised by the YSP with the support of State and Territory Associations through a nomination process. Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia's Head of National Development, says the addition of Lanning is a life-changing opportunity for the best of the next generation to learn. AUS-W vs NZ-W 2025: Australia Women’s Cricket Team Completes 3–0 T20I Series Sweep Over New Zealand Women.

"It is an incredible opportunity for our best-emerging cricketers to spend a week learning and absorbing knowledge from one of Australia's most decorated cricketers. It is an exciting period coming up for this age group as we begin a new cycle towards the 2027 Women's U19 T20 World Cup," Thompson said as quoted by ICC.

2025 U19 Women's T20 World Cup training camp: Ira Aery, Mia Barwick, Molly Dare, Alyssa Dermody, Ava Drury, Lucy Fletcher, Lili Hamilton, Arabella Handley, Alison Healey, Ivy Hobbs, Emily Jacobs, Jasmine Kamboj, Emma Krynauw, Aurora Mavros, Charli McLennan, Ilona Melegh, Indigo Noble, Indira Panelli, Sophie Parsons, Emily Powell, Kaya Punter, Noura Abdul Qader, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Tegan Williamson, Ajay Willoughby. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)