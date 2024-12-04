New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Australia's stand-in captain, Tahlia McGrath, announced that their preparations for next year's ODI World Cup begin on Thursday with a three-match series against India at home.

Currently topping the ICC Women's Championship points table, Australia enjoys a three-point lead over third-placed India. McGrath, stepping in for the injured regular captain Alyssa Healy, aims to play an aggressive and positive brand of cricket.

Acknowledging India's strengths, McGrath highlighted the importance of maintaining focus on the broader goal of the series.

"We love to take the game on, play positively, and it's just more time to do that," McGrath said, as quoted by the ICC.

"We're really excited to get back out there in a format that we've been very successful in, and we're also thrilled to play in home conditions," she added.

"(India) have got superstars. It's always hard-fought with crucial moments in every game, and while we're at home, we're expecting significant support for India. We want to win that World Cup (in 2025), and it all starts tomorrow," she noted.

Ashleigh Gardner will serve as the vice-captain, while full-time captain Alyssa Healy will miss the series due to injury. McGrath expressed her excitement about leading the team for an entire series, noting that it presents unique opportunities.

"I'm excited. Every opportunity I get to lead any side is something I love, and I thrive on it," she said.

"This is the first time I've had a full series as captain. Previously, I've stepped into the role at the end of a series or tournament," McGrath explained.

"I like to put my own spin on things. Every captain is slightly different, but this is a full series for me. I'm really excited about the opportunity to work alongside Ash to implement a few ideas of my own, get the most out of this group, and aim for a series win," she concluded. (ANI)

