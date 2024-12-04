Mumbai, December 4: Australia seeks their best chance of fighting back against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with the pink-ball, day-night Test taking place. Having a record of 11 wins and a loss in pink-ball Tests, Aussies would be no doubt fired up to turn the tables after a 295-run loss in Perth. Worst Time To Be Australian Batter in 2024? Take a Look at Shocking Statistics Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test.

1. Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc picked up 39 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide Oval.

2. Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood (Photo credit: Twitter @cricketcomau)

Hazlewood stands in second place on the chart after taking 28 wickets in 5 matches.

3. Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon (Photo Credits: ICC/X)

Nathan Lyon bagged 28 wickets and holds the third place on the chart after playing 7 matches. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli Engage in Fierce Training Session Ahead of Adelaide Test.

4. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins (Photo Credit: X/@StarSportsIndia)

Star Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins stands in fourth place with 13 wickets from 3 matches.

5. James Anderson

James Anderson (Photo credit: Instagram @jimmy9)

Former England pacer James Anderson picked up 9 wickets at Adelaide Oval in pink-ball Tests and holds the fifth place on the chart.