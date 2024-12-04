Mumbai, December 4: As Team India prepares for the pink-ball day-night second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval, all eyes will be on star India batter Virat Kohli, who has not only regained his form and confidence following a fine century at Perth but also holds an incredible record at the venue. Let's look at his records there. Virat Kohli's Record in Adelaide: A Look at How the Star Indian Batsman Has Performed at Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS Pink-Ball Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

141 vs. Australia, 2014

His first match as Test captain during the 2014 series that included a statement-making 141 during a 364-run chase, but could not make it as the team lost by 48 runs.

115 vs. Australia, 2014

In the first innings, he scored an important 115, which helped India to post 444 against the Aussies.

90* vs. Australia

He made a memorable T20I knock of 90* in 55 balls.

Test Records

In four Tests at the venue, Virat has scored 509 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.62, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 141. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli Engage in Fierce Training Session Ahead of Adelaide Test.

International Runs

In 11 international matches and 15 innings here, Virat has scored 957 runs at an average of 73.61, with five centuries and four fifties and best score of 141.