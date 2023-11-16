Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) After defeats in their opening two World Cup matches, Australia came roaring back, winning their next eight games in succession, including the three-wicket victory in the semifinal against South Africa here Thursday.

They regrouped through their all-round strength and big stage experience to book a final berth against India on Sunday.

Here's Australia's journey into the World Cup final:

Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai

Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow

Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow

Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru

Match 5: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi

Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala

Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad

Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Pune

Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune

Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata.

