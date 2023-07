Moenchengladbach (Germany), Jul 27 (AP) Austria defender Stefan Lainer has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer, his club Borussia Moenchengladbach said Thursday.

The 30-year-old right-back, who can also play in midfield, has appeared 38 times for Austria, including at the UEFA European Championship in 2021. He has been with Gladbach in the German league since 2019. The club said Lainer faces several months of treatment.

Also Read | Will Jasprit Bumrah Make His Indian Team Comeback in T20Is Against Ireland? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Massive Update on Fast Bowler's Fitness.

"The cancer has been detected extremely early and is treatable with medication. There is an extremely high chance that he will get back to full health, and a normal life including professional sport could still be possible," the club said in a statement.

“We will do all we can to get Stevie the best possible treatment. We wish him and his family lots of strength and optimism in the fight against this disease,” Roland Virkus, Gladbach board member for sport, said.

Also Read | Ireland Qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 After Europe Qualifier Match Against Germany Gets Washed Out.

Gladbach said it would not provide further details of Lainer's treatment to preserve his privacy. (AP) AYG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)