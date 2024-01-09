Melbourne, Jan 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Avani Prashanth carded seven birdies before dropping a double bogey to lie fifth after the first round at the Australian Masters of Amateurs here on Tuesday.

At 6-under through 12, she looked set for a great score but she then dropped a double bogey and two bogeys in the last five holes.

Avani, ranked 50th in the world, finished the round with 2-under 71 at the Par-73 course. The lead was held by Japan's Nika Ito, who carded 5-under 68.

Avani opened with a bogey, but then birdied second, fourth and seventh. She then had four birdies in a row from ninth to 12th to move a sensational 6-under with six holes to go. She dropped four shots between the 14th and the 18th and ended with 2-under 71.

Three players Sarah (Seryeong) Cho, Ng Jing Xuen and Rianne Malixi were tied for second at 3-under 70 and Avani alongside Ashley Chow, Hannah Reeves, Eunseo Choi and Lion Higo was tied fifth.

The scores were not too promising for the other Indians as Heena Kang shot 10-over 83 and was Tied-61st.

Among the men, Rohit Narwal shot 4-over 76 for T-79 at the Par-72 course, while Sandeep Yadav was 12-over 84 and 95th.

Max Morning, Zackary Swanwick and SI Ngai were tied for the lead among men at 5-under 67 each.

