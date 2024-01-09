Perth, Jan 9: Left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar said he is aiming for a recall into the Australian team for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies after bowling a record four-over spell of 2-6 in the Big Bash League (BBL). Agar was ruled of Australia’s title-winning 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India due to a calf injury but was a member of the team which won the 2021 T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE. Against Sydney Thunder, he delivered 18 dot-balls for a spinner, which is a league record, while his economy rate of 1.5 was the equal second most economical four-over spell in the history of the competition. "I'm looking forward to that World Cup, 100 per cent, I'd love to be there. I love playing for Australia and I love those guys as well, it's a great team to be a part of. I've spent a lot of time on the bench in that team, to be honest, and I have still had a great time. So that excites me a lot too, just being around that group and to play at an international level –- that's what I want to do. You just want to play on the highest stage you can," Agar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. BBL 2023–24: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey Available for Remainder of Tournament.

Plying his trade for Perth Scorchers, Agar also credited his experience of bowling on spinning pitches helping him bowl a very tight spell against the Thunder batters. "There's a lot to be learned from games like that, there's a lot to take away from guys that go overseas. We played a T20 series in Bangladesh a couple of years ago, and the wickets were way worse, even more extreme than that. So you're going to face pitches like that around the world. I think it's about taking the learnings from that knowing you're not going to get many like that."

"The guys that have had experience of those conditions, just saying what they've seen has worked. We're really good that way, we communicate really nicely in the team. The hardest part is actually going out and doing it. We had some good batters that went out and did the job." Now in second place in the BBL standings, the Perth Scorchers now travel to Brisbane to take on the undefeated Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Wednesday.

