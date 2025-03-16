Coffs Harbour (Australia), Mar 16 (PTI) Avani Prashanth shot a superb 5-under 65 in the final round of Australian Women's Classic and registered a solid top-15 finish in her maiden season on the Ladies European Tour.

With earlier rounds of 72-70, she totalled 3-under 207 and finished six shots behind the winner, Manon De Roey who birdied the final hole to pip Cara Gainer to the title.

Pranavi Urs, who was the other Indian to make the cut shot 72 and ended at T-65. Diksha Dagar had missed the cut.

Avani started on the tenth and birdied the 10th, 12th, 14th, 17th and the 18th. She added a sixth on the second and was 6-under and looking at Top-10 finish. That's when she dropped shots on the third and the fifth but picked a last one at the seventh.

Avani, a Top-10 finisher at her home event, the Hero Indian Open, in the past while being an amateur, was pleased with the final day show and said, “It was a good final day as I had been struggling with reading the greens the past two. days.

"Of the seven birdies, I hit two approaches actually like within eight feet and everything else was like 15-20-25 feet putts. So, I so glad I got it together and am are looking forward to next week."

For the winner, Manon it was a third LET win and jumped to second in 2025 Order of Merit. De Roey made a clutch birdie at the 18th hole and become a three-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner.

On a nervy final day, the Belgian kept her cool late on dialling in an excellent approach to seven-feet at the par-4 18th before sealing the putt for LET victory number three.

The victory is De Roey's third on the LET after she won the 2022 Aramco Team Series – Bangkok title and 2024 Investec SA Women's Open.

