Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona in a huge game in the Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match on Monday, March 17. The result of the massive encounter between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will determine who will contest the title race. Barcelona are having a five-match hot winning streak, and they will hope for another positive result in their upcoming encounter. Atletico, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in the previous encounter, which halted their two-match winning streak. Talking about the La Liga 2024-25 points table, the Catalonians have 57 points in 26 matches. Barcelona have won 18 games and suffered defeat in five matches. They have enforced three draws till now and are placed second behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid are ranked third with 56 points to their name. Madrid have played 27 matches and have secured 16 victories till now. They have enforced eight draws and suffered three defeats. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's Recovery From Penalty Controversy, Newly Boosted Real Madrid and More Things to Look For in Spanish Football League's Last Game Week Ahead of International Break.

Atletico Madrid have not won a home game against Barcelona since 2021, and Diego Simeone faces a huge challenge in motivating his players. They are aiming to get to the top of the table. Their UEFA Champions League run ended on a controversial note after suffering a defeat against Real Madrid in the round of 16. Atletico still have a chance to add silverware to their name in the form of La Liga and Copa del Rey. Diego Simeone's men will aim for a win against Barcelona to spice up the La Liga 2024-25 standings. Barcelona, on the other hand, are just behind Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's men are in form, but their clash against Atletico is not going to be an easy affair.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Lineups Predictions for La Liga 2024-25

For Atletico Madrid, Rodrigo De Paul will be assessed after suffering a knock late on against Real Madrid. Experienced midfielder Koke is set to remain on the sidelines. Angel Correa is suspended following his dismissal against Getafe in the last match. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will lead the attack with Giuliano Simeone and Conor Gallagher as the wide midfielders. Hansi Flick's side has more or less a full squad to choose from. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal will miss the clash due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha should slot in as wingers. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Atletico Madrid Probable Playing XI: Jan Oblak (GK), Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Reinildo Mandava Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Conor Gallagher, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona Probable Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski

