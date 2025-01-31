Brlin, Jan 30 (AP) After the Champions League excitement, it's back to business in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, while Borussia Dortmund hopes incoming coach Niko Kovac can help spur a stop to its slide.

The bottom five clubs — Bochum, Holstein Kiel, Heidenheim, Hoffenheim and Union Berlin — all face tough games in their bid for survival. It's going to be the first weekend of a trial of referees making announcements to explain video review rulings to spectators, a change league officials hope will make the much-maligned VAR system more popular among fans.

Also Read | Upendra Yadav Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Railways’ Wicketkeeper-Batter Who Starred With 95 Against Delhi on Virat Kohli’s Return in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Key matchups — Bayern will expect to preserve or even increase its six-point lead when it hosts relegation-threatened Holstein Kiel on Saturday. Kiel is second from bottom and on course to go straight back to the second division after just one season in the top flight.

— Defending champion Leverkusen hosts Hoffenheim and realistically needs a win on Sunday to maintain any pressure on Bayern before the top two clash in Leverkusen on Feb. 15. Leipzig ended Leverkusen's eight-game winning run in the Bundesliga last weekend.

Also Read | ‘When Such a Big Cricketer…’ Railways’ Upendra Yadav Who Scored Solid 95 against Delhi, Shares Thoughts on Virat Kohli’s Grand Return in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

— Dortmund interim coach Mike Tullberg remains in charge for Saturday's visit to Heidenheim before new coach Niko Kovac takes over on Sunday. Dortmund hasn't won a Bundesliga game since December over Kovac's ex-club Wolfsburg. But Tullberg oversaw its first win of 2025 on Wednesday, 3-1 over Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Champions League playoffs.

— In the race for Champions League qualification, Stuttgart hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach and Leipzig visits Union Berlin on Saturday. Fourth-placed Stuttgart is just ahead of Leipzig on goal difference. Only the top four qualify for Europe's premier club competition.

— Other fixtures: Werder Bremen vs. Mainz, Bochum vs. Freiburg, St. Pauli vs. Augsburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Wolfsburg.

Players to watch — Bayern star Harry Kane finally scored from open play last week – his first goal that wasn't a penalty since Nov. 22. It took his season tally to 17 including seven penalties. Kane, who was praised for his defensive work, will want to get back to doing what he's best known for when he faces Kiel, which has the worst defense in the league (48 goals conceded in 19 games).

— Florian Wirtz did everything but score as Leverkusen was held by Leipzig to 2-2 last weekend. The Germany star set up two goals and hit the post three times. He will be keen to put the ball between the posts against Hoffenheim, whose goalkeeper and captain Oliver Baumann is out with an injury.

— Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade is enjoying his best form since breaking into the team, with three goals in his last three games. Woltemade wasn't nominated for Stuttgart's Champions League squad at the start of the season, but the 1.98-meter forward has shown he's more than just an alternative to regular starters Deniz Undav and Ermedin Demirovic.

Injury list — Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka was forced to go off against Freiburg last weekend but could return against Kiel. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has options with Aleksandar Pavlovic and João Palhinha both back from injuries.

— Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is out with a knee injury sustained in the draw with Werder Bremen last weekend.

Transfer news — Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface's expected move to Al-Nassr for a reported 70 million euros is off, coach Xabi Alonso said late Wednesday.

— Leverkusen clinched a loan deal for Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa and was reportedly close to a similar deal for Spanish defender Mario Hermoso from Roma. Buendia replaces the injured Martin Terrier while Hermoso could fill in for Jeanuel Belocian.

— Mathys Tel could be on the verge of leaving Bayern. The 19-year-old French forward hasn't played as much as he'd like this season and has reportedly asked for a winter transfer, most likely on loan. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund previously said the club planned to keep the forward.

What they're saying — “Marmoush is Marmoush, and Wahi is Wahi.” — French forward Elye Wahi at his Eintracht Frankfurt presentation after arriving from Lens to replace Omar Marmoush, who joined Manchester City for a reported 70 million euros ($73 million).

— “FC Bayern's fortunes won't depend on whether I extend my contract or not.” – Bayern veteran Thomas Müller on his future at the club. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)