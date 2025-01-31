January 30 witnessed unreal scenes at the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match with scores of fans turning up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch their very own Virat Kohli in action. The star Indian cricketer featured in his first Ranji Trophy match after a gap of more than 12 years and fans thronged the Arun Jaitley Stadium after waiting in massive queues to catch a glimpse of the star in action, tracing his every move on the field and cheering at every given opportunity. Amidst the Virat Kohli buzz, Railways Upendra Yadav pulled the spotlight on himself for his fighting 95-run knock that helped his team to a decent first-innings total. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Upendra Yadav Makes 95, Delhi Trail Railways by 200 Runs As Virat Kohli's Return Draws Huge Crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The right-hander walked in to bat when Railways were reduced to 21/3 in 6.1 overs, with Anchit Yadav (7), Vivek Singh (0) and captain Suraj Ahuja (14) falling cheaply. But the right-hander showed a lot of composure and skill as he struck 95 runs off 177 deliveries, a knock that was laced with 10 fours and one six. Although he missed out on what would have been a spectacular century by just five runs, he did enough to ensure that Railways had a decent total (241) on the board. In this article, we shall take a look at some facts about the Railways wicketkeeper-batter. 'When Such a Big Cricketer...' Railways' Upendra Yadav Who Scored Solid 95 against Delhi, Shares Thoughts on Virat Kohli's Grand Return in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Upendra Yadav Quick Facts

#Upendra Yadav was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 1996

#He made his First Class debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2016 against Railways in the Ranji Trophy

#He has featured in a total of 51 First Class matches, scoring 2370 runs, hitting 11 fifties and seven centuries with a highest score of 203*

#Upendra Yadav averages 40.86 in First Class cricket

#In List A cricket, he has played 48 games where he scored 1466 runs with two centuries and nine fifties

#The wicketkeeper-batter was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2023 auction for his base price of Rs 25 lakh

#Upendra Yadav has featured for India A in the past in five matches, where he had some impressive performances

The right-hander surely did grab a lot of eyeballs with his knock and he will hope to continue in the same fashion. Delhi had finished Day 1 at 41/1 with fans not getting a glimpse of Virat Kohli batting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).