New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Saturday invited applications for the recruitment of a foreign coach of the Indian doubles teams to be based at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

"The Badminton Association of India is looking for highly qualified and experienced Badminton Foreign Coach (Doubles) to train/assist/prepare the Indian badminton team for achieving excellence in Olympic Games and Major International Tournament/Competitions," the BAI said in a statement.

The coach should be between 30 to 55 years of age but the criteria can be relaxed in exceptional cases. The tenure of the coach will be for two years "subject to annual performance review".

The foreign coach is expected to train junior doubles shuttlers based at NCE, Guwahati.

"We are trying to appoint the coach exclusively for Guwahati, so he will be based there and train the young players there. The senior players can also avail his service, if they want to come to Guwahati to train there," BAI joint secretary Omar Rashid told PTI.

"The National Center for excellence will have 16 courts. It is a great facility and will be inaugurated next month," he added.

