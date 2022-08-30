New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World Senior Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10-18.

The Indian team was picked after selection trials at SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat on Monday and Tuesday.

Also Read | Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ZIM Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Tokyo Olympian Vinesh, who completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month, will lead the women's team while the men's freestyle squad will have Olympic medallists Bajrang and Ravi Dahiya, and 2019 World Championships silver winner Deepak Punia.

Bajrang (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who won gold medals at the Birmingham CWG, were granted exemptions from the trials.

Also Read | Premier League 2022-23: Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker as Head Coach Days After Humiliating 9-0 Loss Against Liverpool.

The Indian Squad:

Women:

50kg: Retrial to be held; 53kg: Vinesh Phogat; 55kg: Sushma Shooken; 57kg: Sarita Mor; 59kg: Mansi Ahlawat; 62kg: Sonam Malik; 65kg: Shefali; 68kg: Nisha Dahiya; 72kg: Reetika; 76kg: Priyanka

Men: Freestyle

Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)

Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)