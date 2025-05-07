Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 7 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is expected to make his international cricket comeback during the team's multi-format tour of Sri Lanka in June, after having played his last international match during the ICC Champions Trophy in February, the ICC's official website reported.

Bangladesh are confident that pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed will be fit to return to action for next month's ICC World Test Championship series in Sri Lanka. The Asian side will travel to Sri Lanka for a multi-format series that commences next month, with the two-match Test series the highlight as the teams start the next World Test Championship cycle.

While Taskin has been battling an Achilles tendon injury and missed Bangladesh's recent two-match Test series at home against Zimbabwe, there is internal optimism that the right-armer will be fit to return to action next month and feature against Sri Lanka.

Taskin recently met with specialists in London to determine the next step in his recovery, and the 30-year-old was advised he would not need surgery to fix his troublesome area.

While Bangladesh's upcoming white-ball series against UAE and Pakistan has been deemed too soon for Taskin, it is hoped he will be fit to return in time to take on Sri Lanka with the first Test between the two teams taking place from June 17 in Galle.

"The specialists believe that a conservative, non-surgical approach is the best course of action for Taskin at this time," Bangladesh senior physician Debashish Chowdhury said via a statement as quoted by ICC.

"The rehabilitation programme is tailored to gradually restore his fitness and manage the tendon condition effectively. We are optimistic about his progress."

"Taskin is expected to regain match fitness by early June, pending successful completion of his rehabilitation," the statement concluded.

Taskin last featured for Bangladesh in a group stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and is considered a vital part of the team's pace attack in all formats.

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka schedule

Tests

17-21 June, 1st Test, Galle25-29 June, 2nd Test, Colombo

ODIs

2 July, 1st ODI, Colombo5 July, 2nd ODI, Colombo8 July, 3rd ODI, Pallekele

T20Is

10 July, 1st T20I, Pallekele13 July, 2nd T20I, Dambulla16 July, 3rd T20I, Colombo. (ANI)

