Mirpur, Jul 22 (PTI) Opener Fargana Hoque hit her maiden hundred as Bangladesh scored 223 for four in the third and final women's ODI against India here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh's top-order, led by Hoque (105), fired in unison to set a competitive total on board.

Shamima Sultana made a 78-ball 52.

For India, Sneh Rana (2/45) and Devika Vaidya (1/42) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh: 223 for four in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 105; Sneh Rana 2/45).

