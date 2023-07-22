Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane is negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr over a possible transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. As per the Athletic, there is a possibility of the former Liverpool attacker joining Al-Nassr just one year after his exit from the Premier League club. The former Liverpool man had left the Premier League club and joined Bayern Munich for £35million, signing a three-year contract that ties him to the Bavarian giants till 2025. Since joining the Bayern, the attacker failed to create any positive impressions, scoring just seven goals in 25 league games. Moreover, he got involved in a brawl with teammate Leroy Sane and he was fined for that. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Draws Flak From LGBTQ Groups After Accepting Deal to Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Ettifaq.

Over the last one year, Saudi Arabia has attracted Europe’s top-quality stars with Al-Nassr luring Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in December 2022. Since the signing of Ronaldo, they attracted many more stars in the ranks of Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic and Lens’ Seko Fofana and they are hoping to close the signature of Portugal defender Alex Telles.

Interestingly, Mane wanted to stay at the German side but the club is looking for solutions to get rid of the attacker following his disappointing season and the Leroy Sane saga. Meanwhile, Sadio Mane will train with Bayern Munich on pre-season trip. The Bundesliga giants will lock horns with 2022-23 UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester City next.

