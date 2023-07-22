England are in the driver’s seat in the fourth Ashes test, with the home side dominating every day of this game so far. The home side took a commanding 275 runs lead in the first innings after a brilliant display of attacking batting by them. Every batsman in the unit played with the utmost freedom and took the attack to the opposition as they finished with a staggering 592 on board. Australia, already feeling the pinch of batting to save the game, lost 4 wickets towards the end of Day 3. Marnus Labuschagne has not got the bug runs this Ashes series, but we know what a class act he is and with him in the middle, the visitors will dare to believe. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. 'Bullying in the Workplace' Nasser Hussain Slaps Mark Butcher During Hilarious Commentary Box Banter in ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

Mitchell Marsh, who is known for his counter-attacking brand of cricket, is out there having scored just 1 run from 27 balls. Such is the duress the visitor find themselves under and it will be interesting to see how long the Australian all-rounder decides to block. Cameron Green, who is slated to bat at no 7, is another player who likes to dominate and scoring freely might change their situation.

Mark Wood has three wickets to his name in the second innings and he has been unplayable at times. The kind of impact he has had on the series for England is turning out to be one of the best Ashes performances in recent times for an Englishman. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have bowled well without much luck and it could change today. 'Manchester DNA...' Fans React After James Anderson Spotted Juggling Cricket Ball With His Feet During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test (Watch Video).

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Australia and England resume their action on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match on July 22. The day's play starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 4?

The England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Fierce! Mark Wood Bowls An Absolute Thunderbolt to Dismiss Travis Head During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 4?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans will, however, need a subscription to access Ashes 4th Test 2023. Jio users can also watch this game for free on the JioTV app. Australia could lose the game today, setting for a fascinating fifth and final test.

