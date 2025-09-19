New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Bangladesh's maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign in 2022 saw them grab their first-ever win in the tournament against Pakistan.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty is now looking forward to leaving a mark on her team's second Cricket World Cup, starting September 30, as per the ICC website.

"We are super excited and hopeful, and we want to make it count for us this time," Joty said as quoted from ICC.

"Our first experience of playing an ODI World Cup three years ago in New Zealand was an eye-opening experience for the team. We made history last time, securing our first-ever win at a World Cup by beating Pakistan in a game I will never forget."

Reliving the standout displays from what was a famous win, Joty added, "Fargana Hoque top-scored for us that day and has been selected again for the squad.

"As the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh, she is vital to our success, as is Sharmin Akhter, who has responded well to moving down the order to number three."

Casting her sights at the upcoming marquee tournament, Joty highlighted Bangladesh's key strengths, which aided their success at the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year in Pakistan.

"Sharmin scored the most runs for us as we made it through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan.

"Also, key to our success were our spin bowlers, and I expect them to thrive in India and Sri Lanka, just as they did in Pakistan. Nahida Akter is our leading wicket-taker in ODIs and T20Is, and is such a key player for us."

Seven players from Bangladesh's Cricket World Cup 2022 squad return to the unit for the 2025 edition, providing ample experience to go with the youthful exuberance of multiple tournament debutants.

Joty concedes that the preparations for the tournament have been intense, with Bangladesh confident to put their best foot forward on the big stage.

"We have been practising very hard for the last few months and hope we can be at our best game in this wonderful moment. I am seeking prayers from Bangladeshi people and fans from around the world."

Bangladesh will kickstart their Cricket World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Thursday, October 2, in Colombo.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter. (ANI)

