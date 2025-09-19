La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Sociedad are winless so far in the Spanish La Liga with two draws and losses so far this term. They are languishing at 17th in the points table and if they do not improve quickly, they could well be involved in the relegation heap. While it is still early on in the campaign, momentum plays a key role in football and Real Sociedad have none of it so far. Opponents Real Betis, on the other hand, are 10th in the standings, but they too have been far from perfect with a solitary win to show so far. Real Betis versus Real Sociedad will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. La Liga 2025–26: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez Score Braces As Barcelona Hit Six Past Valencia (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Marc Batra, Nobel Mendy, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Aitor Ruibal will be assessed before the game to determine their participation for Real Betis. Isco has been ruled out of the tie, though, as he continues his recovery from a serious injury. Antony is the creative spark in the final third and look to create chances for striker Cucho Hernández. Rodrigo Riquelme will also be involved in the forward line for the hosts. Sergi Altimira and Pablo Fornals will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Mikel Oyarzabal will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for the Real Sociedad and Betis will need to keep an eye on his movements. He will be supported by Mikel Goti in the playmaker role. Pablo Marín is the one who makes the side tick with his forward passes, while Jon Gorrotxategi will sit deep and shield the backline. La Liga 2025–26: Spain Winger Nico Williams’ Groin Injury Major Concern for Athletic Bilbao.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Date Friday, September 19 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Betis vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

The Real Betis vs Real Sociedad match is set to be played at the Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Betis vs Real Sociedad live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Betis vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Betis vs Real Sociedad live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499.

