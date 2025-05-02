New Delhi [India] May 2 (ANI): Bangladesh's Men's team will play two T20Is against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium later this month. The matches will be staged on Saturday, May 17, and Monday, May 19, and will begin at 7:00 pm local time, as per a release from the Emirates Cricket Board's official website.

This will be their second bilateral T20I series against the UAE in the last three years. In 2022, the two teams played a two-match series in Dubai, which Bangladesh won 2-0.

Subhan Ahmad, the Chief Operating Officer of the Emirates Cricket Board, said: "We are excited to host the Bangladesh Men's team for another bilateral T20I series with the UAE Men's team. The Emirates Cricket Board is always keen on providing opportunities for the UAE's national side against quality opponents."

"In the last three years, we have hosted ICC Full Members New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan, while Bangladesh's T20I series tour is their second bilateral tour of the UAE in three years," added Ahmad.

"The two-match Bangladesh series will provide an ideal preparation opportunity for UAE ahead of this year's ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup, and we thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their support for UAE Cricket. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is an excellent venue for T20 cricket, and we look forward to hosting two exciting games."

Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury: "We are pleased to see the Bangladesh national team's return to the UAE. The BCB values the opportunity to engage in competitive cricket, and we appreciate the initiative of the Emirates Cricket Board in arranging this T20I series.

"These matches will be an important part of our team's preparations ahead of a packed international calendar, including the upcoming Asia Cup. We are confident these two games will strengthen the cricketing ties between the BCB and ECB and provide quality entertainment to the cricket fans."

Bangladesh is starting a long T20I season in 2025. After the Pakistan tour, they will travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIS, and two T20IS. In August, they will host India for three ODIS and three T20IS, all of which are ahead of the Asia Cup.

UAE are currently playing in the World Cup League 2 in the Netherlands. They are at the bottom of the eight-team table with two wins from 11 games. (ANI)

