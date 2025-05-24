Lisbon, May 24 (AP) Barcelona and Arsenal will vie for the Women's Champions League trophy when they play in Lisbon on Saturday.

Barcelona is the heavy favorite as the two-time defending champion seeks a three-peat and a fourth overall title in five years.

The Catalan club boasts a midfield featuring two-time Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas who lead a squad with several other members of Spain's World Cup-winning team.

Bonmatí, the reigning top women's player in the world, said on Friday that it is logical that her team is picked by most neutral observers as likely to win. But she added that Arsenal had shown it can compete with the best in the sport.

“It is going to be a tough final and either side can win," the playmaker said.

Arsenal will try to conjure up another superb performance after it fought back to stun both Real Madrid and eight-time champion Lyon in reaching its first final since winning the European Cup in 2007.

Barcelona boasts the top attack in the competition. Claudia Pina and Ewa Pajor have helped their team pour in a competition-high 44 goals — compared to Arsenal's 25.

The Gunners will hope former Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey can help them find a way to upset her former team. She and forward Alessia Russo lead Arsenal with seven goals each since the group phase.

Arsenal coach Renée Slegers, who took over the team midseason and now has them on the cusp of the biggest title in the sport, said she will ask her players to “be brave” against Barcelona.

Arsenal could be boosted by first-choice goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who is back after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury.

Both teams are expecting to be well-supported at the sold-out 50,000-seat Estadio de Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting Lisbon. Fans dressed in Barça's blue-and-burgundy and Arsenal's white-and-red peacefully partied ahead of the game in Lisbon's sunny and warm downtown before heading to the bright green stadium. (AP)

