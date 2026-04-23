Barcelona [Spain], April 23 (ANI): FC Barcelona have confirmed that Lamine Yamal has suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris) and will miss the rest of the season. The club said he will undergo conservative treatment and is expected to return in time for the FIFA World Cup.

Yamal, 18, underwent tests at Barca's training ground on Thursday after he was injured. He suffered hamstring injury after scoring a penalty in Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo at Spotify Camp Nou.

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The club said in a post on X that medical tests revealed damage to the biceps femoris muscle and added that the player will follow a conservative treatment plan.

"The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup," FC Barcelona said.

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https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/2047281581853741126?s=20

The 17-year-old winger, who has been a key part of Barcelona's attacking setup this season, will focus on recovery with hopes of returning to full fitness ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Yamal has struggled with a sports hernia at times this season, but has not sat out many games because of that or other injuries, making 45 appearances in all competitions. Wednesday's goal against Celta Vigo took Yamal's tally for the campaign to 24, while he also has 17 assists.

The injury is being seen as a setback for Barcelona during the closing stages of the season. (ANI)

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