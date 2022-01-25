Melbourne, Jan 25 (AP) Top-ranked Ash Barty moved into the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 21 Jessica Pegula.

The 2021 Wimbledon champion is aiming to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since 1978.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of West Indies Tour of India.

She will next face 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys for a place in the final. It's Barty's second trip to the semifinals at Melbourne Park — she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in 2020.

She says "I've grown as a person. I've grown as a player. I feel like I'm a more complete player."

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Keys is back in the last four for the second time after losing to Serena Williams in the semifinals in 2015.

Barty saved the only break point she faced against Pegula and converted five of the nine chances she had to break serve.

Keys beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena on Day 9. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)