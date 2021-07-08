London, July 8: World number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty on Thursday progressed to the women's finals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021.

Barty defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 in the semifinals here at the Centre Court. Barty brought her A-game to the court and she won the first set quite comprehensively. Kerber had no answers to Barty's serve and as a result, the Australian won it 6-3.

Kerber made a stunning return in the second set, and she managed to take a 3-0 lead, putting the pressure on Barty. However, the Australian made a comeback and she was able to bring the scoreline level at 6-6, sending the second set into a tie-breaker. Roger Federer Talks About Retirement After Shocking Exit from Wimbledon 2021, Says ‘The Goal is to Play’ (Watch Video).

In the tie-breaker, Barty raced to a 6-1 lead and Kerber's hopes of winning the match were diminishing. Kerber did manage to win three games, but the score still remained 6-3 in favour of Barty. In the end, the 25-year-old Barty progressed to the finals of the tournament. Later in the day, Karolina Pliskivo and Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns in the second semifinal.

