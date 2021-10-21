Munich [Germany], October 21 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19, the club informed on Thursday.

"Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there," the official handle of Bayern Munich tweeted.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Manchester United Owners Pick Bid Documents for New Indian Premier League Team.

Earlier, Nagelsmann had missed Bayern Munich's Champions League victory over Benfica with a flu-like infection, Goal.com reported.

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of Group E in Champions League standings after Wednesday's victory over Benfica.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Sends Out a Witty Message to Fans Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021.

The side has registered nine points so far with 12 goals scored and zero conceded.

Bayern Munich also leads the Bundesliga by a single point over rivals Borussia Dortmund. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)