Augsburg (Germany), Jan 27 (AP) Bayern Munich's injury concerns deepened as France forward Kingsley Coman went off hurt in Saturday's game against Augsburg.

Coman was hurt seconds before teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Coman was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Heather Knight Pulls Out of Upcoming Edition of Women's Premier League, RCB Name Nadine de Klerk As Replacement.

He was replaced by 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel.

Any injury to Coman would cause more concerns for Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who is dealing with a range of injuries to key players in defense in midfield, as well as central defender Kim Min-jae and right back Noussair Mazraoui being on international duty. (AP)

Also Read | Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)