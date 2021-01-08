Melbourne, January 8: Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday confirmed that three matches will be moved from Sydney venues to Manuka Oval, Canberra as a result of state border closures to contain the spread of coronavirus. "The decision has been made in line with Cricket Australia's commitment to giving all formats and competitions the best chance of completing a full season," the official statement read.

The three games currently moved are:

January 13: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium. Big Bash League 2020–21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures and Time Table of BBL Season 10.

January 16: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.

January 18: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium.

All matches will now be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra in line with health directions and with existing start times retained. "The decision to move these three matches from Sydney to Canberra has been taken to ensure the continuation of the BBL season despite the ongoing public health situation and related state border closures," Alistair Dobson, the head of the Big Bash, said.

"As part of our ongoing monitoring of the situation in Sydney, we will consider whether or not we need to make any decisions on the remaining matches in Sydney in due course," he added.

