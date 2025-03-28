Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of spin bowling coach at its state-of-the-art BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru on Friday, as per the BCCI Media Advisory.

This role is integral to the development and performance enhancement of India's spin bowling talent across all formats and age groups, including India Senior Teams (Men & Women), India A, U-23, U-19, U-16, and U-15 squads, and State association players training at the BCCI COE.

The spin bowling coach will work closely with the head cricket, BCCI COE, to design and deliver specialized coaching programs and assist in performance monitoring. The role also involves working closely with Selectors, National and State Coaches, Performance Analysts, and Strength and Conditioning experts to develop high-performance training plans.

The key responsibilities of the spin bowling coach will be to plan and execute training sessions for cricket squads at the COE, provide one-on-one technical coaching to players as required, develop and monitor individual player performance plans with measurable objectives, collaborate with other specialist coaches, selectors, and support staff to scout and develop talented spin bowlers, utilize advanced technologies like GPS-enabled devices and biomechanical analysis to enhance player performance and support injury rehabilitation protocols and certify players fit for competition.

BCCI also mentioned the qualification criteria which said that the Former India Cricketer OR Former Indian First-Class Cricketer with minimum 75 FC matches and an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 Years) with a High-Performance Centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL team.

It includes BCCI COE Level 3 Performance Coach (or equivalent) with an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 years) with a High-Performance Centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL/ State team.

The qualification criteria includes BCCI COE Level 2 Coach (or equivalent) with an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 Years) of a High-Performance Centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL team.

Also to qualify, the candidate should have successful record in high-performance planning and monitoring, as well as designing and implementing player development plans and programmes in elite environments. (ANI)

