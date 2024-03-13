New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The BCCI is set to bar state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body.

The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

The BCCI was forced to take the decision after a host of state units, including the Delhi and Puducherry, held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips.

It could be confirmed that Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has received a proposal from the Nepal board.

"State units can surely partner foreign boards for cricket related activities but those agreements have to be facilitated by the BCCI as it is the parent body. All proposals must go through BCCI," said a BCCI source.

In the upcoming Apex Council meeting, there will be a discussion on "state cricket associations collaborating with foreign boards for organising cricket", following which the BCCI will take matters in its own hands.

Nepal is expected to be in India for an exposure trip ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June.

The Cricket Association of Nepal officials had a meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah last month.

The BCCI has helped associate nations in the past. Afghanistan made India its home base for a substantial period in the pre-COVID era, using facilities in Dehradun and Greater Noida for training and competition.

Sri Lanka Cricket signs MOU with Japan Cricket

Associate nations reaching out to full members is not only restricted to powerhouse India.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) signed an MOU with the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) to help the latter develop its game through "collaborations, exchanges, and also providing expertise pertaining to the game".

As per the agreement, SLC will send its players, teams, coaches and curators to Japan.

