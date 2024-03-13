After a 2-1 victory in the T20I series against Bangladesh, Kusal Mendis and Co. would be aiming to repeat their performance as they take on the Bangla Tigers in the first ODI match in Chattogram. The Sri Lankan team is currently unbeaten from the last five ODI matches, whereas Bangladesh would start a new era under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Kusal Mendis showcased brilliant form with the bat in the T20I series and would look forward to repeating the same in the ODIs against Bangladesh. On the other hand, the hosts would want their top order to take up the charge and ease the pressure from the lower-middle order. Angelo Mathews' Time Out Celebration After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan in SL vs BAN CWC 2023 Match Goes Viral, Watch Video

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet. The match starts at 02:30 PM IST on March 13, 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the BAN vs SL 1st ODI on their TV sets. For BAN vs SL 1st ODI 2024 live streaming details, read below,

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs SL 1st ODI 2024 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of purchasing a pass worth Rs 89.

