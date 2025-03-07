Dubai, Mar 7 (PTI) BCCI vice-president and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla will represent India on the Board of Directors at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) while former treasurer and BJP heavyweight Ashish Shelar will be the Executive Board Member in the continental body, secretary Devajit Saikia announced on Friday.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah taking over as the Chair of the International Cricket Council, his position on the ACC Board became vacant. Till recently he was President, ACC.

"On behalf of the BCCI Office Bearers and Apex Council, we wish both of them a successful tenure as the ACC works towards promoting, developing and strengthening cricket in Asia," Saikia was quoted as saying in a press release.

In the next ACC cycle, Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi is slated to head the continental institution.

