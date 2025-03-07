UP Warriorz will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. The 18th match of the WPL will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 8. The UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to participate in UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

Previously, when these two sides met each other in the WPL 2025, the Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz secured a thrilling victory in the Super Over against the defending champions in Bengaluru. Warriorz ace spinner Sophie Ecclestone was adjudged Player of the Match for her all-round performance. UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the WPL 2025 standings. In seven matches, the Deepti Sharma-led side secured two victories and suffered five defeats.

The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed at the fourth place in the WPL 2025 points table. The defending champions have won two games out of six they have played so far. The UPW vs RCB-W will be a must-win game for both franchises. A loss might end their hopes of reaching the playoffs of season three of the Women's Premier League. UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League Match in Lucknow.

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Georgia Wareham (RCB-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W)

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ellyse Perry (c), Deepti Sharma (vc)

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Georgia Wareham (RCB-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W)

