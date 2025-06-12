Australia national cricket team star batter Travis Head was castled by a peach delivery of South Africa national cricket team speedster Wiaan Mulder during day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at iconic Lord's. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 24th in Australia's second innings. Wiaan Mulder bowled a fuller-length delivery which came back sharply towards Travis Head. The left-handed batter didn't move his feet forward and got beaten on the inside edge and deflected off the pad on the off-stump. Travis Head departed after scoring nine runs. Kyle Verreynne Catch Video: Watch South African Wicketkeeper Take One-Handed Sensational Diving Grab to Dismiss Travis Head During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Wiaan Mulder Picks Up Big Wicket

Mulder STRIKES GOLD! 🔥👏🏻 💎 South Africa hit back in style as Travis Head goes for the drive and pays the price! 😯 A fascinating phase of play awaits... LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/w3cUVnPB9d#WTCFinal | #SAvAUS | Day 2, Watch LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/lU1GffYJYE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 12, 2025

