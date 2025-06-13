Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): Despite the defeats in the opening games, former India and Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has joined the Servotech Siliguri Strikers as a mentor for the second season of the Bengal Pro T20 League, is confident in team putting up a good show.

While the Siliguri Strikers women's team lost the match by 8 wickets, the men's team also lost by four wickets in their match against Adams Howrah Warriors.

Despite not securing victories in either match, the Servotech Siliguri Strikers showcased tremendous determination and high morale, indicating their preparedness for future challenges.

"Yes, the results in the first matches didn't go our way, but the effort and intent have been top-notch. We've worked really hard as a unit, and the energy in training, the strong team bonding, and the hunger to bounce back give me full confidence that the Servotech Siliguri Strikers will rise to the occasion and show what we're truly capable of as the tournament progresses," said Saha after the match.

A stalwart behind the stumps in 40 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 255 T20s, Saha is guiding both the men's and women's squads. He is also advising Servotech Sports on talent development. Saha expertise will be important as the Servotech Siliguri Strikers looks to go one step ahead in the second season.

Earlier this month, the Servotech Siliguri Strikers successfully conducted an open cricket trial in Kolkata. The event which was an the biggest talent hunt too for the players, received an overwhelming response from aspiring cricketers of North Bengal, as hundreds of young talents gathered to showcase their skills and chase their cricketing dreams.

The selected players (9 men and 2 women) are getting the opportunity to train and participate in net sessions with the Siliguri Strikers during Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League in June 2025.

The men's and women's squads are as follows:

Men's Team: Akash Deep (Marquee Player), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Tarun Godara, Ankur Paul, Subham Chatterjee, Nuruddin Mondal, Irshad Alam, Ankush Tyagi, Saurav Paul, Mithilesh Das, Raju Haldar, Pawan, Lokesh, Aditya Singh, Shivam Bharti, Sachin Yadav, Anustup Majumdar

Women's Team: Priyanka Bala (Marquee Player), Sneha Gupta, Tithi Das, Jhumpa Roy, Ratna Barman, Ananya Haldar, Mouli Mondal, Anindita Nath, Swastika Kundu, Pooja Adhikari, Sumana Mondal, Suprita Sarkar, Snigdha Bag, Nafisa Yasmin, Ritu Gayen, Soumi Roy. (ANI)

