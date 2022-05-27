Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Indian Super League team Bengaluru FC, on Friday, announced that it would be conducting trials in its newest Satellite Academy facility, in Kalmeshwar, during the month of June 2022. The trials, set to be conducted between the 10th and 13th of June, will invite players to join the club's U-13 and U-15 Boys' day boarding teams in Kalmeshwar.

"We're really excited to be joining hands with the Nagpur District Football Association in our attempts to tap into the pool of talent that we have available to us here in Kalmeshwar, with support from the Western India Football Association. Our learnings from the Academy in Salboni, are that a lot of players have raw talent and just need to be given direction in their path to becoming professional footballers," said Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct During Eliminator Match Against Lucknow Super Giants.

While the Under-13 trials will be held for boys born on or after January 1, 2010, trials for the U-15 team will allow boys born between 1st January 2008 and 31st December 2009.

"The Satellite Coaching and Selection Camp is a golden opportunity that will help players in Nagpur and neighbouring districts. If selected, they have the opportunity to join Bengaluru FC's Academy and represent them at the national and international levels. I urge players in these age groups to come forward for the trials," said Haresh Vora, President of the Nagpur District Football Association.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022, Match Result: Asitha Fernando’s 6/51 Helps Visitors Beat Hosts by 10 Wickets, Win Series 1-0.

The youngsters to come for trials or walk-in for registrations at the JSW Housing Colony, MIDC Industrial Area on June 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)