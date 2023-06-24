New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Bengaluru Ninjas registered victories over Assam Heroes and Haryana Hunters to advance to the quarterfinals of the inaugural Taekwondo Premier League here on Saturday.

Prashanth Rana, silver medallist in the Senior Nationals, led Bengaluru's charge, helping overcome a valiant Assam Heroes 12-2, 14-14, 10-9. In their second match in Group A, Prashanth was in impressive form, setting up an emphatic 21-15, 11-5, 35-3 victory for his team.

Delhi Warriors trounced Hyderabad Gliders 22-1, 9-1, 30-4 and Lucknow Nawabs 19-6, 24-13, 8-8 to also book a berth in the last-eight stage. Four-time national champion Sahil was the star for Delhi.

Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad to also make it to the quarterfinals.

Maharashtra Avengers made light of losing India No. 1 Prithiviraj Chauhan during the weigh-in to enter the quarterfinals.

The country's number two player Shivan Shetty led his team to an emphatic 11-2, 13-4, 11-1 victory over Himachal Hurricanes. Rajasthan Royals trounced Himachal Hurricanes 22-3, 14-1, 8-3.

Group C saw Gujarat Thunders zooming to the top with two straight wins. They first sneaked past Punjab Royals 10-6, 11-9, 14-4 and then recorded a one-sided 15-0, 11-0, 21-3 win over Chennai Strikers.

Manish Chavan, a gold medal winner in the Senior National Championship in 2018, and Satish were the other two players who did well for Maharashtra Avengers.

RESULTS:

Group A:

Bengaluru Ninjas beat Assam Heroes 12-2, 14-14, 10-9; Haryana Hunters beat Assam 6-4, 20-7, 7-5; Bengaluru bt Haryana 21-15, 11-5, 35-3

Group B

Lucknow Nawabs beat Hyderabad Gliders 19-5, 11-2, 11-3; Delhi beat Hyderabad 22-1, 9-1, 30-4; Delhi beat Lucknow 19-6, 24-13, 8-8

Group C

Gujarat Thunders beat Punjab Royals 10-6, 11-9, 14-4; Punjab beat Chennai 10-7, 10-8, 8-4; Gujarat beat Chennai 15-0, 11-0, 21-3.

Group D

Maharashtra Avengers beat Himachal Hurricanes 11-2, 13-4, 11-1; Rajasthan beat Himachal 22-3, 14-1, 8-4; Rajasthan beat Maharashtra 7-0, 5-2, 4-0.

