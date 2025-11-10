Portimao [Portugal], November 10 (ANI): It was perfection from start to finish from Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), who led every one of the 25 laps at Portimao for the Portuguese GP. A vital victory saw him move comfortably clear in the race for third overall in the Championship, although he'll need just a few points to secure it next week in Valencia. Behind the Italian on the track, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) resisted a late surge in pace from Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) with the podium being reshuffled from Saturday's Sprint.

Getting an excellent start, Acosta was dynamite off the line but couldn't overcome Bezzecchi, who got the holeshot from pole. Alex Marquez replicated his Sprint start to move up to third, but there was drama behind. Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) was caught up in a bundle at Turn 5 but was OK, ending a weekend which had been a struggle. Onto Lap 2, and Marquez made his move to get P2 from Acosta and set off in pursuit of Bezzecchi. Elsewhere, a disaster for Sepang's P3 finisher Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), who retired with a technical issue at the end of Lap 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) held fourth ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), as the 2021 World Champion was once again putting in a great performance. 'El Diablo' had his hands full with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who in-turn was under attack from Indonesian GP winner Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP). The rookie made a bold move at Turn 5 on the South African with contact and taking some aero - as well as P5 - away from the #33. Aldeguer then passed Quartararo and then inherited fourth when Bagnaia crashed at Turn 10 on Lap 11. A fourth successive Sunday DNF for the #63, a huge dent into his third-place goals overall in the standings.

At the front, Bezzecchi was edging ever further away from Marquez behind and by Lap 15, had a 2.2s advantage over the #73. Acosta was a further 2.4s away but had a comfortable 6.4s margin over Aldeguer and Binder. The main battle heading into the closing stages was for sixth, as Quartararo continued his excellent defensive ride ahead of fellow countryman Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) and an impressive Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team).

Whilst things had looked settled at the front, Acosta found a second wind with just four laps to go, taking three-quarters of a second out of Marquez up ahead of him as 2025's runner-up struggled in the closing stages. With two to go, the gap was a second and whilst an uphill challenge, nothing is considered impossible for the #37 KTM. Further back in the pack, there was a late drop in pace for Zarco as Ogura got ahead of him for P7, whilst Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) pinched eighth.

Onto the last lap, and Marquez had responded, minimising the damage even if the gap continued to come down. An inspired ride from Acosta meant he came close but not close enough in a familiar story to yesterday but nobody could lay a glove on Bezzecchi. From lights to flag, the #72 made Portimao his own with a majestic victory, becoming the sixth different winner in as many Grands Prix. Marquez and Acosta rounded out the podium behind the Aprilia rider, who gave the Italian manufacturer a third victory in 2025, the first-time ever they've enjoyed three wins in a single season.

Aldeguer held on to clinch fourth place ahead of Binder, who took his third top six of the season ahead of Quartararo, who took his best Portuguese GP finish since 2022. Ogura's P7 makes it his first back-to-back top ten finishes since Jerez and Le Mans earlier in the year. Di Giannantonio resisted Zarco's fightback in the scrap for eighth, whilst Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) was the third KTM in the top ten.

