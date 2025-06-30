Detroit (US), Jun 30 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia shot nine birdies in the last 12 holes to score a respectable 7-under 65 on the final day to finish tied-26th in the Rocket Classic golf tournament here.

The Indian-American golfer finished with a total of 15-under over four rounds to finish T-26 with five others.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Defends Jurgen Klopp, Unsure if FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Will Destroy Manchester City's Season.

Bhatia, who had modest rounds of 68-70-70 on the first three days, had nine birdies in the last 12 holes after two bogeys in the first six holes.

Bhatia opened the final round with bogeys on the third and the fifth and then had four birdies in a row from seventh to the 10th.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Files Trademark Of ‘Captain Cool’; Star Wicketkeeper-Batter Strengthens Brand By Claiming Ownership on Popular Nickname.

He had another four-in-a-row from 12th to the 15th and one more final birdie on the 18th.

South African youngster Aldrich Potgieter made an 18-foot birdie putt on the fifth playoff hole to outlast Max Greyserman for his first PGA TOUR title on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from South Africa is the youngest player on the TOUR and became the ninth player to win for the first time this season.

Chris Kirk was eliminated after missing a 4-foot putt on the second playoff hole. That was after pushing a 9-foot putt past the cup on the first extra hole with a chance to win.

Potgieter, two strokes ahead entering the round, closed with a 3-under 69, and Greyserman and Kirk each shot 67.

Michael Thorbjornsen (67) and Jake Knapp (68) finished a stroke out of the playoff.

Collin Morikawa shot a 68 to finish 19 under and in an eighth-place tie.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who rose to No. 7 in the world after winning the Travelers Championship last week, closed with 67 to tie for the 41st place at 12 under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)