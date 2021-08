Tokyo, Aug 27 (PTI) Bhavinaben Patel on Friday became the first Indian table tennis player to enter the Paralympic quarterfinals with a dominating win over Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil in the women's singles Class 4 event at the Tokyo Games here.

The 34-year-old Indian beat her Brazillian opponent 12-10 13-11, 11-6 in a Round of 16 contest that lasted 23 minutes.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Mixed Team Archery Compound.

She will meet Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the quarterfinals later in the day.

Athletes in Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

Also Read | Bhavina Patel Makes Way to Quarterfinals of 2020 Tokyo Paralympics After Beating Joyce De Oliveira.

"My strategy was to play more towards the body of my opponent and that was what my coach told me. I executed my plans," Patel said after the match.

"My next opponent is world number two, so I have to really focus on my game and hope to win the match."

Earlier, the Indian had entered the Round of 16 after winning one match and losing the other group game.

She is the only Indian left in the fray in the table tennis competition after compatriot Sonalben Manubhai Patel lost both her group matches on Thursday to bow out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)